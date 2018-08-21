Several Tanker Cars Roll Over After Train Derails in San Bernardino: Officials

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Several tanker cars rolled over after a train derailed in San Bernardino, Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred about 9:30 a.m. in the 7200 block of Cajon Boulevard, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.

Twelve to 14 tanker cars rolled over and three were leaking gas and an alcohol-based liquid, officials said. San Bernardino police officials were evacuated a nearby building as a precaution.

Hazardous materials crews determined the derailment and the leaking fluid did not pose any danger.

Cajon Boulevard in the area was closed during the investigation.

"There is no immediate threat to the area, this is for safety only at this point," city officials tweeted. No injuries were reported.

