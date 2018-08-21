Penn. Men Who Filmed Themselves Having Sex With Farm Animals Face Thousands of Charges: DA

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Charges were filed this week against three Pennsylvania men accused of recording themselves engaging in sexual acts with animals.

Terry Wallace, 41, Marc Measnikoff, 34, and Matthew Brubaker, 32, have each been charged with 1,460 misdemeanor counts of sexual intercourse with an animal and 1,460 counts of animal cruelty, according to the Centre Daily Times in State College, Pennsylvania.

They've also been charged with felony counts of endangering the welfare of a child and corruption of minors, according to the Clearfield County District Attorney's Office.

An affidavit of probable cause states that Pennsylvania State Police received information from a 16-year-old male living at the residence that the three men were having sexual relations with the animals, including dogs, horses, a cow, and a goat, according to KTLA sister station WPMT in Harrisburg.

The teen was able to describe a specially designed “v-shaped" pen that was used to facilitate the sexual contact.

Clearfield County District Attorney William Shaw Jr. called it one of the most extreme instances of animal abuse his office has seen, according to the Centre Daily Times.

In the early morning hours of Aug. 18, State Police served a search warrant on the property, and the three men were taken into custody. The property is in Munson, a rural area about 100 miles northeast of Pittsburgh.

A search revealed a "large volume of homemade videos," along with recording equipment and cameras, the DA's office said. Police also found that the juvenile male had been living at a "makeshift farm."

Bail has been set at $100,000 for each defendant.

State Police and the Clearfield County SPCA are still in the process of securing appropriate placement for the animals.

The teen was taken into protective custody.