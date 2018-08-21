Police Shoot Suspect at Defense Contractor’s Headquarters in Pasadena

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police working as part of a federal task force shot and wounded a suspect on the campus of a Pasadena-based engineering firm that does national defense work late Tuesday afternoon.

Glendale officers were conducting an investigation with a regional U.S. Marshals task force near the 100 W. Walnut St. headquarters of Parsons Corp. when "an incident" prompted authorities to open fire around 5 p.m., Glendale Police Sgt. Dan Suttles said.

However, Suttles was unsure what the investigation involved. "It's very early on — as a matter of fact I just got here myself — so I'm still trying to find out a lot of the details for you," he told KTLA.

Suttles could confirm that one suspect was struck and transported to a nearby hospital. He was not sure of the extent of the person's injuries, but said they did survive.

The sergeant was also unsure whether that person was the only suspect involved.

Aerial footage from Sky5 showed an apparent crash scene involving at least three vehicles, one of which looked to have two bullet holes in its hood.

That vehicle, a dark gray sedan, had nearly T-boned into another dark grey sedan that may have been parked along the roadway's shoulder. A third vehicle, a large black SUV, had come to rest head-on against the car on the side of the road.

That crash site is just outside one of the engineering firm's parking structures, and also on the edge of the Old Pasadena shopping district.

Though no evacuations were ordered, though employees were ordered to stay put as authorities searched the area, Suttles said.

"There's a lot of people that are still working that have their cars in this parking structure that wanted to go home, so we're trying to get those people out of here as soon as we possibly can," the sergeant said.

Several men in police uniform and vests and other men in suits could be seen convening in a parking lot. Pasadena police were also assisting in the response, Lt. Jason Clawson said.

The investigation remained active Tuesday evening, and no further details were immediately available.

Correction: A previous version of this article incorrectly stated the day on which the incident occurred.

KTLA's Nidia Becerra contributed to this report.