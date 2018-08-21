Shoplifting Suspect Sought After Ramming Into Patrol Cars During Chase: Glendale Police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A suspected shoplifter remained on the loose Tuesday after ramming into patrol cars while being pursued by Glendale police.

Authorities responded to a report of a shoplifting incident at the Von's store near Foothill Boulevard and Pennsylvania Avenue at around 10 a.m., according to the Glendale Police Department.

The suspect got into a Ford Mustang and drove away from the scene, Sgt. Daniel Suttles said.

Video recorded by a bystander shows officers in patrol vehicles trying to box in the Mustang on Foothill Boulevard between Boston and Lowell avenues.

At some point, the suspect apparently slams into two police cars.

He fled on foot after the damaged Mustang, which turned out to be stolen, became immobile, Suttles told KTLA.

The search prompted a lockdown at Chamlian Armenian School on Lowell Avenue, Glendale police tweeted at 11:45 a.m.

The agency also urged residents to keep their doors locked and call 911 if they see a male individual, believed to be unarmed, in a blue flannel shirt and black pants with the right pant leg ripped or missing.

In a 2:35 p.m. tweet, Glendale city officials announced the lockdown had been lifted and that the suspect had broken parameter.