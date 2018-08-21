SWAT Team Responds to Barricaded, Armed Suspect in West Hollywood High-Rise Apartment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A sheriff's SWAT team headed to a West Hollywood apartment building Tuesday afternoon, where a man was believed to be holed-up with a gun following a landlord-tenant dispute.

It began shortly after noon in the 900 block of Doheny Drive, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Officials said.

A statement issued by sheriff's officials described the barricaded suspect as a "shooting suspect." No further details were available.

A neighbor said the man who lives at the home suffers some some sort of psychiatric issue and requires medication.

Police could be heard over loudspeakers telling the suspect to surrender. A man was heard yelling back.

Traffic through the area remained snarled well into the afternoon as a result of the standoff.

A crisis negotiation team, as well as a K-9 and deputies from neighboring stations were summoned to help with the barricade situation.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video