Teen Held at Gunpoint During Pasadena Home-Invasion Robbery

Pasadena police are seeking four men who forced their way into a Pasadena house where a teenage boy was by himself, then held him at gunpoint as they ransacked the home over the weekend.

The home-invasion robbery unfolded just after 7 p.m. Sunday at a home in the 2800 block of Thorndike Road, Pasadena Police Department officials said.

A boy of about 13 or 14 years old answered a knock at the door to find a man asking for directions, Lt. Max Dahlstein said.

Police said while the young victim tried to help the man, three others forced their way into the house through a rear door. They were armed with handguns.

The intruders pulled a pillowcase or some other object over the boy’s head and demanded to know where money and other valuables were, Dahlstein said.

They fled with property after several minutes, though it was not immediately clear what was stolen, authorities said. The boy was unhurt.

A detailed description of the suspects was not available.

“Pasadena police detectives are currently following up on a number of leads,” police said in a written statement.

Police Chief John Perez said the crime was unusual, but alarming.

“This incident is an anomaly in our community, but serves as a reminder to be ever so vigilant in our daily lives, safeguarding our property and takinf precautionary measures, even in our own home,” Perez said. “One victim in our community is one too many, and we are working to identify those involved.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Pasadena police at 626-744-4241. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.