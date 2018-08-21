The News Director’s Office: Eric Spillman, KTLA 5 News Reporter

Eric Spillman has been with KTLA since the very beginning of the morning news program 27 years ago.  He steps into Jason’s office to talk about a number of topics including his favorite assignment, his approach to live reporting and storytelling, and how the business of news gathering has changed.

Episode quote:

To be persuasive we must be believable; to be believable we must be credible; to be credible we must be truthful.” -Edward R. Murrow

