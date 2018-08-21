Thousand Oaks Man Who Lured 13-Year-Old Girl Away From School for Sex Sentenced to Prison: Sheriff’s Officials

A Thousand Oaks man who sexually abused three underaged girls and one woman was sentenced to 7 years and 8 months in state prison after pleading guilty to several charges, officials said Tuesday.

The allegations against Alaa Chaya, 21, first came to light in January 2017, when deputies learned a 13-year-old girl from Simi Valley was leaving school in the middle of the day to meet up with him and engage in sexual conduct, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Detectives found Chaya at his place of work, on the 1600 block of Thousand Oaks Boulevard, and interviewed him. Based on the evidence gathered, the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office charged him with three counts of lewd or lascivious acts to a minor under 14.

Chaya had been arrested in connection with the charges but was released after posting $150,000 bail, authorities said.

Thousand Oaks police then launched an investigation into the suspect and uncovered three additional victims: two girls from Thousand Oaks, ages 16 and 17, and a 19-year-old woman from Moorpark.

Those victims were interviewed as well, and prosecutors filed “numerous additional charges,” the Sheriff’s Department said.

In April 2017, Chaya was arrested on suspicion of attempted rape and disorderly conduct, the latter of which involved him secretly recording someone with an expectation of privacy, officials said.

The next month, he was also arrested on suspicion of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor, oral copulation with a person under 18, sending harmful matter to a minor and possessing child pornography.

Chaya eventually pleaded guilty in June 2018 to two counts of lewd or lascivious acts to a minor under 14 and one count each of unlawful sexual intercourse with a person under 18, attempted extortion and sending harmful matter to a minor, according to sheriff’s officials.

On Monday, his nearly 8-year prison sentence was handed down. Chaya was also ordered to pay $15,000 in victim restitution, register as a sex offender and is prohibited from possessing any firearms, authorities said.

Because he had remained in custody since April 2017, Chaya was credited with more than a year of time served.