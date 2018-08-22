× 2 Women Accused of Kidnapping, Attempted Murder After Unconscious Victim With Cord Around Her Neck Found in Their Car in Chino: Police

Two women were arrested when, following a pursuit in Chino, police discovered an unconscious woman in the passenger seat of their vehicle with a cord strangling her neck, officials said Wednesday.

Authorities indicated the suspects and victim may be acquainted, saying they had been involved a disagreement but were traveling from Los Angeles to Indio together.

Once the victim fell asleep within the first half of the trip Tuesday morning, Kyanna and Brittney Patterson — ages 23 and 21, respectively — allegedly began suffocating and strangling her until she lost consciousness, the Chino Police Department said in a news release.

Officials have not disclosed whether the women, both Monrovia residents, are related.

Authorities became aware of the incident after a bystander reported seeing a distressed passenger screaming for help from a silver sedan near the Circle K gas station at 12895 Mountain Ave. around 7:20 a.m.

Responding officers found the four-door car on Benson Avenue and tried to pull it over, but the driver failed to yield, police said.

The woman behind the wheel was speeding and driving erratically, officials said. She eventually collided with two other vehicles at the intersection of Riverside Drive and 10th Street, about five blocks away.

Two women were seen running from the car on foot, and officers soon located the suspects. Both were arrested on suspicion of kidnapping and attempted murder, according to police.

When officers approached their vehicle, they found the unconscious victim in the passenger seat. She was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was listed in stable condition, authorities said.

Officials have not released the victim’s name, describing her only as 28 years old.

Both suspects were being held on $1 million bail at the West Valley Detention Center and scheduled to appear in court Thursday, inmate records show.