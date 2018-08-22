Alleged DUI Driver Nearly Hits San Diego-Area Beachgoers Before SUV Ends Up in Ocean

A suspected drunken driver nearly hit several beachgoers at a San Diego-area beach Sunday, before his SUV ended up in the Pacific Ocean.

The driver, identified as 50-year-old Jorge Mosti, was behind the wheel of an SUV in the 1600 block of Seacoast Dr. just after 6:30 p.m., when witnesses say his vehicle left the roadway and onto the beach, according to San Diego Sheriff’s Department.

As he continued on, sheriff’s officials said Mosti nearly hit several people as he drove about a mile down the beach. His vehicle ended came to a stop partially submerged on Imperial Beach’s coastline, according to San Diego television station KGTV.

Mosti managed to get out of the vehicle and apparently began walking toward Tijuana. Deputies caught up to him about a half-mile away, where they found the suspect holding an open can of beer, the station reported.

He was taken into custody.

Mosti was arrested after witnesses identified him in a curbside lineup, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

He faces charges of reckless driving and driving under the influence of alcohol.

Lifeguards also responded to the scene and helped pull the submerged SUV out of the water.