At Least 3 Rancho Cucamonga Students Killed Themselves in August

At least three Rancho Cucamonga-area students killed themselves in August, but there is no apparent link between the deaths, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

None of the three students knew each other or went to the same school, said Cindy Bachman, a public information officer for the agency. Investigators found no evidence of foul play or involvement by any other party.

The only known link is the timing; the deaths occurred less than two weeks apart, Bachman said.

The first death was on the evening of Aug. 6 when deputies responded to a call in the 900 block of Taupe Street. Family members and deputies tried to revive an 11-year-old boy who had hanged himself.

