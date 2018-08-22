× ‘Bold Move’: Disney Calls on Anaheim to End All Tax Incentive Agreements

Amid growing animosity between Anaheim and Walt Disney Co., the president of the media giant’s Disneyland Resort asked the city to end all tax incentive deals in hopes of promoting “cooperation and goodwill.”

In a letter sent to Anaheim’s mayor and city council, Disneyland Resort President Josh D’Amaro said he was calling for the end to two tax incentive agreements as a way to improve the company’s relationship with the city and its residents.

“Unfortunately in Anaheim, these policies have become divisive, leading to an unstable business climate and a difficult working relationship with the city,” D’Amaro said in a letter dated Aug. 21.

Anaheim Mayor Tom Tait, who has opposed tax breaks for the theme parks, called the request a “bold move” and said he is looking forward to working more cooperatively with Disney in the future.

