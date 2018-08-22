× California Lawmakers Move to Help Expunge Pot-Related Convictions

With marijuana legalized by the state’s voters, Californians with past convictions for cannabis-related offenses would get state help in expunging their records under a bill sent by lawmakers to the governor on Wednesday.

Proposition 64, which state voters approved in 2016, legalized the sale and use of marijuana for recreational use and permitted those with past convictions for the activity to petition the courts to clear their records.

But state Sen. Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) told his colleagues Wednesday that the process is complicated, and many with pot convictions do not know about the opportunity.

AB 1793, which was approved by the state Senate on Wednesday, “creates a simpler pathway for Californians to turn the page,” Wiener said during the floor debate.

