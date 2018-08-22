California Net Neutrality Bill Passes Out of Committee That Initially Tried to Water It Down

A California Assembly panel on Wednesday advanced major legislation to prevent companies from hindering access to the internet, setting up a battle on the floor next week over whether California will enact the strongest net neutrality protections in the country.

The 9-4 approval by the Communications and Conveyance Committee came more than three months after it initially tried to scale back the proposal but retreated amid fierce backlash from net neutrality proponents.

Senate Bill 822 would bar internet service providers from blocking, speeding up or slowing down websites and video streams, or charging websites fees for faster speeds.

The committee also advanced a complementary proposal, Senate Bill 460, to cheers and applause from the audience. It would prohibit companies that violate the net neutrality rules in SB 822 from receiving public contracts.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.