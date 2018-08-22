Clear PVC Shoe Trend With Celebrity Designer Ritch Erani

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Luxury shoe designer Ritch Erani joined us live with pvc heels from his line. His PVC Heels have been a celebrity favorite with Beyonce, Priyanka Chopra, Alessandra Ambrosio, Gabrielle Union, Madonna & more wearing the brand! The Ritch Erani NYFC collection takes a playful approach to polished design featuring classic shapes, experiential textiles, innovative style and striking details. Ritch’s line is available for purchase HERE. For more information on Ritch Erani, you can go to his website or follow him on social media.