A friend of KTLA 5 Live co-host Scott Christopher, Jimmy O. Yang appeared on the show Aug. 22, 2018, to talk about representation, diversity and stereotypes in Hollywood – and the reception to his new hit movie, “Crazy Rich Asians.” He also talked about his book “How to American: An Immigrant’s Guide to Disappointing Your Parents,” being an Uber driver, his family, and his comedy and acting career, including being on the HBO series “Silicon Valley.”