Fire Burns Through Roof of Commercial Building in Downtown L.A.

A building in downtown Los Angeles caught fire Wednesday morning, prompting a large response from firefighters.

The blaze started about 5 a.m. in the 1300 block of Margo Street, the Los Angeles Fire Department stated in a news alert.

Pallets inside the structure were contributing to heavy smoke and fire, according to the Fire Department.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed flames burning through the roof of the commercial structure.

More than 90 firefighters had responding to the blaze, according to Fire Department spokesperson Margaret Stewart.

Firefighters who had been positioned on the roof were being removed as officials move toward a defensive operation, the Fire Department stated.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Check back for updates on this developing story.