Ex-NFL Player Richie Incognito Accused of ‘Punching Caskets,’ Making Threats at Arizona Funeral Home

Former NFL player Richie Incognito was released from jail Tuesday after being arrested the previous day in connection with a bizarre incident that took place at a funeral home in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Police took Incognito into custody after he allegedly caused a disruption and made threats around 3:30 p.m. Monday at Messinger Pinnacle Peak Mortuary, according to Phoenix television station KPHO.

He is accused of punching caskets and throwing things, the station reported.

Incognito’s father died over the weekend.

An employee told police the former Miami Dolphins player’s family had advised him “Incognito was not going to be allowed to attend the funeral and he had been acting erratically.”

Police said his behavior got “out of control” while making funeral arrangements for his father.

Witnesses at the funeral home said “Incognito was talking about a lot of random things that didn’t make sense, according to the police report. He said he wanted them to cut his dad’s head off for research purposes.

The report goes on to say that “Incognito walked around the funeral home, punching caskets and throwing things.” At one point, according to the police report, he “took an urn from the shelf above and slammed it down on top of the casket.”

Police say he “then started throwing around the pamphlets and patches from inside the casket,” and that “he then wanted to see his dad and started crying.”

Incognito, 35, is accused of acting erratically and making employees of the funeral home feel uncomfortable.

Employees at the funeral home were “visibly shaken up” and “unable to sit still.” One said, “he thought Incognito was going to kill him,” court records said.

Incognito reportedly was upset with staff and began to damage property inside the business and shout at employees, police said. At several points during his contact with staff, Incognito threatened to retrieve guns from his vehicle and return to shoot the employees.

According to the police report, two of the employees took cover downstairs in a “secure room.” The police report states they both wanted to stay down there, but knew the [2] females were upstairs still.” One man looked at the other and said “If it’s going to happen, we’re doing it together,” and they went back upstairs.

Incognito allegedly made a gun gesture toward one of the employees, and he said that he has guns in his truck.

Later, when police searched his truck, multiple guns and a silencer were found.

Incognito was arrested and held on misdemeanor charges of threats and disorderly conduct.

His bond was set at $20,000.

He was released from jail shortly after 1 p.m. Tuesday.

When asked how he was doing, he responded, “Doing well, thank you. Just looking forward to spending time with family.”

Scottsdale police say Incognito did not appear to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs at the time of the incident.

Jason Travers, owner of Rosati’s Pizza of Scottsdale said Incognito walked into his restaurant around 2 p.m. Monday, prior to the incident at the funeral home.

Travers described Incognito as angry, saying he knocked over a chair, asked for one of the bartenders, and didn’t make a lot of sense.

Travers didn’t recognize him at first, but then later realized Incognito was the son of one of his regular customers.

“He came back to the kitchen, slammed the door open and got in my face,” he said. “Very intimidating.”

“The rest of his behavior is erratic after that. I gave him my business card, trying to leave, and [he was] acting weird,” he explained.

Once Travers learned Incognito is accused of threatening to shoot up the funeral home, he responded, “(it was a) little scary because he had guns in the car and stuff who knows, I don’t know his beef with the bartender.”

Incognito has been in the news before for allegedly using racist and vulgar language in voicemails and text messages.

Incognito was suspended “for conduct detrimental to the team.”

He has also drawn the attention of Scottsdale police before when he allegedly damaged his own car.

According to CBS Sports, the former offensive lineman has made other headlines over the past few years.

First, he announced his retirement, then he decided he didn’t actually want to retire, so he asked the Buffalo Bills to release him so he could play football for someone else, which the team eventually did.

He also fired his agents on Twitter and got arrested for attacking someone at a gym in Florida.

CBS reported that Incognito was placed on a psychiatric hold following the incident.