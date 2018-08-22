Frank Buckley Interviews: “Weird Al” Yankovic, Singer-songwriter/Satirist

“Weird Al” Yankovic is a singer-songwriter best known for creating hit songs based on parodies of other hit songs. On Monday, August 27th, he is receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame at 11:30am across the street from the TCL Chinese Theaters. The public is invited.

During this podcast, Al discusses his childhood, his career, and his biggest hits. He explains his approach to writing and performing parodies, reveals the reason why he continued a concert tour despite the sudden death of his parents by carbon monoxide poisoning, and his appreciation for his multi-generation fanbase.

Related show links:

Subscribe to “Frank Buckley Interviews”: via iTunes | RSS

Twitter: FrankBuckleyTV

Facebook: FrankBuckley

Instagram: FrankBuckleyTV

Email: FrankBuckleyInterviews@KTLA.com

About the Podcast: “Frank Buckley Interviews”