Homeless People Will Be Offered Jobs Cleaning up Stockton Streets Under New City Partnership With Caltrans

A new agreement between Stockton and Caltrans aims to provide jobs for the homeless while cleaning up the Central Valley city.

People experiencing homelessness will have a chance to pick up litter on Caltrans property starting in October for minimum wage, with up to 125 people hired a year, according to KTLA sister station KTXL in Sacramento.

Stockton Mayor Michael Tubbs said officials will identify "individuals who are experiencing homelessness and connect them with a job and a paycheck to help clean up the city."

The workers will be employed through Ready To Work San Joaquin, a local nonprofit that formed in 2016 with the goal of finding new solutions for the homelessness crisis. The group's executive director, Jon Mendelson, said its staff will also provide housing.

"If you just provide somebody a paycheck for a day that really doesn’t move the needle," Mendelson told KTXL. "It’s not enough for them to secure housing. It’s not enough for them to pay for any of their living expenses."

Workers will also get sick leave and, if needed, mental wellness, substance abuse and educational assistance.

"We’re going to address all of those needs on a case-by-case basis with our clients," Mendelson said.

The initiative is being funded by Caltrans, along with money from grants and private donations.

The program is slated to run for three years, but Tubbs said it could be expanded. The city also allocated $185,000 to beautification projects.