L.A. Sues DOJ Over Immigration Enforcement Conditions on Grant That Funds City’s Anti-Gang Efforts

The city of Los Angeles on Wednesday moved to prevent the Department of Justice from imposing immigration enforcement conditions on a grant that funded local anti-gang programs.

City Attorney Mike Feuer announced a lawsuit against the Trump administration to “safeguard precious federal dollars that are designed to help us fight gangs.”

According to Feuer’s office, the city has received over $1 million in funding every year through a Justice Department grant intended to help local law enforcement efforts for nearly two decades. In L.A., that money has supported a program that aimed to reduce gang violence and activity.

In 2017, however, U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions declared conditions requiring compliance to immigration enforcement rules. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit and federal district courts have since placed those conditions under injunction, the City Attorney’s Office said.

For 2018, according to the City Attorney’s Office, the grant specifically required unrestricted communication between local agencies and the Department of Homeland Security, DHS access to suspected undocumented immigrants held in correctional or detention facilities, and at least 48 hours notice to DHS about the release of an undocumented immigrant.

Submitting to those conditions would “break trust with our immigrant communities,” Feuer said.

“Playing games with public safety, ultimately to coerce cities like Los Angeles into assisting with the Trump administration’s civil enforcement policies is disgraceful,” the city attorney added.

Feuer said he hoped federal court would declare the grant conditions unconstitutional in the next month.