Los Angeles Food and Wine Festival Preview With Tiffani Thiessen

Actress Tiffani Thiessen joined us live with a preview of her event at this year’s LA Food and Wine Festival. Presented by founding partners FOOD & WINE and Lexus, Los Angeles Food and Wine returns August 22-26, 2018 with its 8th annual all-star chef lineup and exclusive programming. Featuring a dynamic blend of nationally-acclaimed star chefs as well as Los Angeles’ most-celebrated restaurants, the festivities include tasting events hosted by culinary luminaries along Downtown’s Grand Avenue, afternoons at the Lexus Grand Tasting at The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, as well as an exclusive Kick-Off Dinner and Power Lunch series, bringing some of the country’s top talent to the city of angels. Voted Southern California’s #1 Food, Wine & Hospitality Event for the past six years by BizBash, Los Angeles Food & Wine is this summer’s highly anticipated, can’t-miss food festival. For tickets and more information on all the events including the one Tiffani is hosting with Curtis Stone at Live on Grand on Saturday, Aug 25, you can click HERE. For more info on Tiffani Thiessen and her new cookbook “Pull Up a Chair” coming out in October, you can go to her website or follow her on social media.