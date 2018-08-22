Man Accused of Recording Coworkers in Bathroom at Signal Hill Restaurant

Prosecutors have filed charges against a man who allegedly recorded his fellow employees in the bathroom of the Signal Hill restaurant where they worked, officials announced Wednesday.

Edgar Augusto García Franco pleaded not guilty to the 38 misdemeanor counts of unauthorized invasion of privacy videotaping or photographing a victim, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

The 49-year-old Long Beach resident recorded one man and eight women in July and August at a business on the 800 block of East Spring Street, the criminal complaint said.

García Franco’s pretrial hearing was scheduled to be held on Aug. 29 at the Long Beach branch of the L.A. County Superior Court.

If convicted as charged, he could face a maximum sentence of 19 years in jail, according to the DA’s Office. Bail was set at $150,000, the agency said.

The case remained under investigation by Signal Hill police.