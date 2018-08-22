Man Arrested After Allegedly Burglarizing Koreatown Apartments for 18 Months

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A suspected serial burglar who targeted Koreatown apartments for the past year and a half has been arrested, officials announced Wednesday.

Detectives apprehended Marcelino Perez, 54, while he was walking near the intersection of Fourth and Catalina streets on Aug. 16, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Perez allegedly entered 21 homes—17 of them within a 1 1/2-mile radius between Third and Sixth streets, from Harvard Boulevard to Catalina Street—starting in February 2017, Capt. David Kowlaski said at a news conference.

The captain said Perez entered apartment buildings dressed to appear like a maintenance worker and possibly used a tool to pick locks and get inside the units.

He stole nearly $200,000 worth in cash and jewelry, Kowlaski said.

The L.A. County District Attorney's Office has filed 21 counts of residential burglary against the suspect, Kowlaski said. Bail was set at $1,050,000.

Police said they have not learned where Perez, whom they believed acted alone, took the stolen items.

There was no evidence indicating that Perez was a transient. Authorities provided no further details about his background.

Detective Michael Lorenz said Perez committed the crimes between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., often on a Thursday or a Friday.

The suspect walked right by the detectives on the case before they took him into custody safely, Lorenz said. Investigators believed he intended to commit another burglary at the time.

Police said the tips they received after a news conference in April, during which they released several surveillance footage stills of the burglar, helped them in the investigation.