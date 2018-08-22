× Man Pleads ‘No Contest’ in Fatal Hollywood Stabbing

A homeless man pleaded ‘no contest’ to a voluntary manslaughter charge Wednesday for stabbing another homeless man to death during an argument in Hollywood last year.

Alex Conn Vasquez, 24, is expected to receive 28 years to life in state prison at sentencing next month, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a written statement. In addition to the manslaughter charge, he also admitted personally using a knife and having prior criminal convictions.

The killing took place on June 12, 2017.

“The defendant got into an altercation with victim Jimmy Bradford, 47, who was also homeless, near the 101 Freeway and Hollywood Boulevard,” the D.A.’s office statement said. “Vasquez stabbed Bradford twice in the back.”

Los Angeles Police Department officers found and arrested Vasquez the following day, with help from witnesses, officials said.

He was initially accused of murder during the coarse of a robbery, making him potentially eligible for the death penalty or life imprisonment if convicted as charged.

Vasquez is scheduled to return to Los Angeles County Superior Court for sentencing on Sept. 5.