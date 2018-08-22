× Man Who Accosted Victorville City Employees Dies From Injuries Sustained When Worker Struck Him With Shovel: Sheriff’s Officials

A man who was allegedly accosting Victorville city employees was hit with a shovel by one of the workers and died earlier this month, officials said.

The ordeal was reported about 11:40 a.m. Aug. 7 when Jose Dolores Ruvalcaba approached three the workers who were painting lines on the roadway near Bear Valley Road and Fifth Avenue, the Hesperia Police Department officials said in a news release.

Ruvalcaba, 45, allegedly assaulted the men, chased them with an unknown object and said he was going to kill them. Police said that as Ruvalcaba chased the workers, he tried to steal their trucks. One of the men then allegedly hit him with a shovel.

Ruvalcaba, who was described by police as a transient, was taken to a hospital for his injuries and died on Aug. 13, police said.

The investigation is ongoing and a report will be submitted to the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office for review.