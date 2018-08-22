× Mexico Opens 2,599 Homicide Investigation in July, Most Ever Recorded in a Month

Mexico continues to grow more violent, logging more homicide cases in July than in any month on record.

Prosecutors opened 2,599 homicide investigations — an average of 84 a day — last month, Mexico’s national public security agency said Tuesday. In some of those cases, there were multiple victims, although authorities did not provide a total.

Killings have been rising steadily in Mexico since 2015 as increasingly fragmented criminal groups battle for control of drug trafficking routes and other illegal markets, such as stolen fuel and cargo.

Many in Mexico say the country’s crime-fighting efforts are also partly to blame for the rising body count.

