Tenn. Mom, Daughter Allegedly Stole 89-Year-Old Woman’s Checks, Made Them Out to ‘Donald Trump’

A Tennessee mother and daughter are accused of stealing thousands of dollars from an elderly woman by forging checks and making them out to "Donald Trump."

According to Memphis police, Tamika Brewster and her daughter, Teriqka Brewster, stole $3,600 from Jessie Williams, 89, by forging checks that were stolen from the victim's room at the Trezevant Manor Retirement Home in June.

Williams believes one or both of the suspects are part of a cleaning crew.

Police say Teriqka deposited the checks into her mom's account at a Bank of America ATM, KTLA sister station WREG in Memphis reported Tuesday.

The checks were made out to "Donald Trump," authorities said.

The bank eventually flagged the bizarre deposits and called Williams to tell her what happened. That's when she found blank checks missing from her checkbook.

Police arrested the mother-daughter duo on Monday, according to the station. Both are facing serious charges, including theft and forgery.

Trezevant released a statement saying, "Trezevant is aware of this unfortunate event. Our security personnel are working with the proper authorities to resolve this case. The individuals arrested are not employed by Trezevant."

The mother and daughter have bonded out of jail and were in court on Tuesday.