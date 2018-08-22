× Mexican Police Find 8 Bodies, Some Dismembered in Bags, Around Cancun

At least eight bodies were found dumped in multiple locations throughout Cancun, Mexico, on Tuesday starting just after midnight, according to the Associated Press.

The first discovery was made around 12:44 a.m., where officers found the bodies of a man and woman in the trunk of an abandoned taxi. The two appeared to have been executed, according to Proceso News, a local media outlet.

About 20 minutes later, investigators found the body of a man with his hands tied, who had been shot in the head two times, according to Proceso.

In another location, they found the remains of two people who were dismembered and stuffed in multiple plastic bags, prosecutors said.

In two other locations, authorities found another body that had been covered with a plastic bag, as well as a man who had been shot and killed while lying on a hammock.

Officials didn’t immediately provide details about the eighth person found dead.

None of the crime scenes were located in the resort area of the tourist hotspot that extends around the Nichupté Lagoon, but on the mainland.