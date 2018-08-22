Redlands Police Release Photos, Video in Search for 25-Year-Old Fugitive Charged With Murder

Police are asking the public’s help in locating a 25-year-old man charged in a homicide that occurred last month in Redlands, officials said Wednesday.

Isaac Santos Lucero has been identified as the suspect in the killing of 57-year-old Raymond Anthony Jimenez, who was found unconscious outside the Smart & Final on Redlands Boulevard on July 12, Redlands police said.

Paramedics responded and treated Jimenez for what they believed was an overdose, officials said.

But after he was transported to Redlands Community Hospital, medical staff notified police that Jimenez had sustained traumatic injuries consistent with an assault.

Jimenez was taken off life support and died about 11 days after being found unconscious, authorities said.

Lucero and Jimenez, both transients, had been together in the time leading up to the assault, according to police. Investigators did not provide details on the men’s contact.

The San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office has charged Lucero will murder and issued a $1 million warrant for his arrest, the Police Department said.

Officers released several photos of the suspect, including of his distinctive tattoos, along with surveillance video captured the morning of July 12 at a convenience store near the Smart & Final in hopes that a member of the public will recognize him.

Anyone with information can contact Redlands police at 909-798-7681 ext. 1.