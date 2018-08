Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For a man from the South Bay, a road trip turned into a puppy rescue — and when video of that when viral, it turned into a media company asking hi to travel with the dogs and allowing him to live his dream job. Kacey Montoya reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Aug. 22, 2018.

You can follow Jordan Kahana's travels on Instagram and YouTube.