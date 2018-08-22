A woman seated in a section for disabled riders aboard a Metro bus in the Gardena area who refused to change seats so that a man using a wheelchair could board drew the ire of her fellow passengers in an incident caught on video Wednesday morning. Kimberly Cheng reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Aug. 22, 2018.
Video of Woman Refusing to Give up Bus Seat for Man in Wheelchair in Gardena Area Sparks Outrage
