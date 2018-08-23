3 Dead in Apparent Wrong-Way Crash on 805 Freeway in San Diego: CHP

The northbound 805 Freeway was shut down through San Diego on Thursday following a multivehicle crash that left three people dead and one person injured, according to KTLA sister station KSWB in San Diego.
Witnesses reported seeing a wrong-way driver along the same stretch of highway, near the La Jolla Village Drive and Miramar Road exit in the University City area, California Highway Patrol said.
It’s unclear when exactly the crash occurred, but Caltrans reported it was closing the northbound lanes around 5 p.m.
A total of eight vehicles were involved, and at least one of them caught fire, aerial video from the scene showed.
The person hurt suffered traumatic injuries and was being treated at Scripps Memorial Hospital in La Jolla, Monica Munoz with San Diego Fire-Rescue Department said.
CHP was at the scene investigating Thursday evening, and no further details were immediately available.
Correction: A previous version of this story reported an incorrect number of people injured.