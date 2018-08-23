3 Dead in Apparent Wrong-Way Crash on 805 Freeway in San Diego: CHP

The northbound 805 Freeway was shut down through San Diego on Thursday following a multivehicle crash that left three people dead and one person injured, according to KTLA sister station KSWB in San Diego.

Witnesses reported seeing a wrong-way driver along the same stretch of highway, near the La Jolla Village Drive and Miramar Road exit in the University City area, California Highway Patrol said.

It’s unclear when exactly the crash occurred, but Caltrans reported it was closing the northbound lanes around 5 p.m.

All lanes on NB I-805 at La Jolla Village Drive/Miramar Road are closed due to a multi-vehicle traffic collision. All traffic is being diverted off to La Jolla Village Dr. #SDCaltransAlert — Caltrans San Diego (@SDCaltrans) August 24, 2018

A total of eight vehicles were involved, and at least one of them caught fire, aerial video from the scene showed.

The person hurt suffered traumatic injuries and was being treated at Scripps Memorial Hospital in La Jolla, Monica Munoz with San Diego Fire-Rescue Department said.

CHP was at the scene investigating Thursday evening, and no further details were immediately available.

Correction: A previous version of this story reported an incorrect number of people injured.

#BREAKING 3 people are confirmed dead in what witnesses are calling a wrong-way crash on Northbound 805. pic.twitter.com/QeMX7NF6H2 — Kristen Shanahan (@k_shan7) August 24, 2018

BREAKING NEWS: 3 DEAD, 18 INJURED IN DEADLY WRONG WAY CRASH ON NORTH BOUND 805 IN THE UTC AREA. TRAFFIC EXITING AT LA JOLLA VILLAGE DRIVE. STAY WITH @fox5sandiego FOR THE LATEST DETAILS — Phil Blauer (@PhilBFox5) August 24, 2018