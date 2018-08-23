Native Gardens Giveaway

When a friendly disagreement between neighbors explodes into literal mudslinging cultures collide and comedy ensues. Jason Alexander shines in his directorial debut, Native Gardens. With an all star cast including Academy Award Nominee Bruce Davidson. Watch the KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on Saturday August 25th for your chance to win two tickets see Native Gardens at the Pasadena Playhouse on September 13th. Tickets are on sale Friday at pasadenaplayhouse.org. Find out why good fences don’t always make good neighbors.

Already have the code word? You can also enter below:

The “Short Code” to enter below is 515151

