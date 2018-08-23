× Alleged Methamphetamine Dealer Arrested in Oxnard

A month-long investigation into alleged methamphetamine dealing in Ventura County ended this week with the arrest of an Oxnard man and the seizure of about four pounds of the drug, officials said.

The bust took place Aug. 17, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said in a written statement. But detectives had been monitoring the suspect for weeks.

Officers pulled the man over as he drove through town, then carried out search warrants at two places where the suspect had been living, police said.

“Detectives located approximately four pounds of methamphetamine, narcotics paraphernalia indicative of methamphetamine sales and a sum of money deemed to be proceeds of illegal narcotics sales,” the statement said. “Two handguns and ammunition were also seized.

Cateyano Fuerte, 30, of Oxnard was booked on suspicion of possession of drugs for sales and weapons violations, police said. Bail is set at $300,000 pending court proceedings.