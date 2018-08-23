× Another 46 Sears and Kmart Stores Will Soon Be Closing, Including 5 in California

Sears is swinging the ax again. The struggling retailer announced plans to close another 46 Sears and Kmart stores.

The company has already closed more than 100 stores this year — including the last remaining Sears in its hometown of Chicago — as it attempts to stem losses.

Employees at 13 Kmart stores and 33 Sears stores were notified that their locations would close by November.

When Sears and Kmart merged in 2005, they had about 3,500 US stores between them. About 900 US stores remain, and more closings are likely.

“We continue to evaluate our network of stores, which is a critical component to our integrated retail transformation, and will make further adjustments as needed,” the company said in a statement.

Liquidation sales at some of the stores will start as soon as August 30.

Sears has lost $11.2 billion since 2010, its last profitable year and sales have plunged 60% in that time.

The company has been looking at selling assets as a way to raise money. In August, CEO and majority shareholder Eddie Lampert offered to buy the company’s Kenmore appliance brand for $400 million, and its Sears Home Services division for between $70 million and $80 million.

Lampert said he also plans to negotiate with lenders to try to extend the repayment schedule for some of Sears’ debt.

Shares of Sears have plunged 85% in the the last year. They hit an all-time low of $1.15 a share in midday trading Wednesday before closing at $1.18, still down 5% for the day. Shares were slightly lower in early trading once again Thursday.

Stores set to close:

Kmarts:

Spring Valley, California,

Clovis, California,

Antioch, California

Los Angeles, California (at 6310 W. 3rd Street)

Milford, Connecticut

Newark, Delaware

Steger, Illinois

Cape Girardeau, Missouri

Columbus, Mississippi

Riverhead, New York

Gresham, Oregon

Scott Depot, West Virginia

Gillette, Wyoming

Sears:

Flagstaff, Arizona

Santa Cruz, California

Grand Junction, Colorado

Tampa, Florida (at University Square Mall)

Doral, Florida

Naples, Florida

Savannah, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia

Brunswick, Georgia

Bloomington, Illinois

Fort Wayne, Indiana

Florence, Kentucky

Hammond, Louisiana

Holyoke, Massachusetts

Taunton, Massachusetts

Jackson, Michigan

Crabtree, North Carolina

Salem, New Hampshire

Manchester, New Hampshire

Mays Landing, New Jersey

Victor, New York

Glen Falls, New York

New Hyde Park, New York

Dayton, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio (at Northgate Mall)

Happy Valley, Oregon

Houston, Texas (at Memorial City Mall)

Bryan, Texas

West Jordan, Utah

Fairfax, Virginia

Vancouver, Washington

Eau Claire, Wisconsin

La Crosse, Wisconsin