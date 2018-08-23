Charter School in Eagle Rock Abruptly Closes Due to Low Enrollment, Leaving Students Scrambling

A charter school serving pre-kindergarten through second grade and sixth through eighth grades in Eagle Rock, PUC iPrep Charter Academy, suddenly closed due to low enrollment numbers — leaving some students scrambling to attend elsewhere as school officials spoke out Thursday. Christina Pascucci reports for the KTLA 5 News at 11 on Aug. 23, 2018.
