Charter School in Eagle Rock Abruptly Closes Due to Low Enrollment, Leaving Students Scrambling

Posted 1:41 PM, August 23, 2018, by , Updated at 01:43PM, August 23, 2018

A charter school serving pre-kindergarten through second grade and sixth through eighth grades in Eagle Rock, PUC iPrep Charter Academy, suddenly closed due to low enrollment numbers — leaving some students scrambling to attend elsewhere as school officials spoke out Thursday. Christina Pascucci reports for the KTLA 5 News at 11 on Aug. 23, 2018.