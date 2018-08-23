× Construction on Target Shopping Center in Hollywood, Stalled Since 2014, Can Proceed, Appeal Court Rules

A California appeals court on Thursday sided with the city of Los Angeles in a long-running legal fight over a half-finished Target shopping center in Hollywood, reversing a lower court’s ruling that halted construction of the project.

The 2nd District Court of Appeal ruled that the city complied with state environmental law and did not abuse its discretion by changing local zoning laws to allow the project.

Thursday’s ruling allows Target to resume work on the project, which has sat empty since 2014, said Rob Wilcox, a spokesman for City Atty. Mike Feuer’s office.

Neighborhood groups sued to stop the shopping center, arguing that the City Council should not have allowed Target to build a 74-foot-tall structure in a location where such projects couldn’t at the time exceed 35 feet.

