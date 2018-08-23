BREAKING: California Could Become First State to Restrict Plastic Straw Distribution

Join Henry DiCarlo for CHOC Walk in the Park at Disneyland® Resort

Posted 12:05 PM, August 23, 2018, by and , Updated at 12:04PM, August 23, 2018

Take 5 to Care and join Henry DiCarlo on Sunday, August 27 at CHOC Walk in the Park, presented by Disneyland® Resort. It’s a 5K walk through Disneyland® Park, Disney California Adventure® Park and Downtown Disney® District to help raise funds for care and research at CHOC Children’s. Register using the link below to sign up and become a member of “Team DiCarlo” and walk with us on Sunday, August 27th!

 