× Locol, Roy Choi’s Revolutionary Fast-Foot Chain Offering Healthier Options, to Close Restaurant in Watts

Locol, the groundbreaking fast-food chain started in Watts by celebrity chefs Roy Choi and Daniel Patterson with the aim of bringing affordable and healthful food to underserved areas, has closed both of its restaurant locations.

Instead, the company said it would move to full-time catering starting Thursday. Locol’s two remaining restaurants were in Watts and San Jose; two Oakland locations had previously been shuttered.

“We are not closing! The mission is as strong as ever,” Locol said in an Instagram post. “We are just leaving retail store ops for now (facility will remain open as a catering event space) to find the most profitable path for growth for our communities and the company.”

Locol weathered ups and downs since it opened to much fanfare in January 2016, with heavy media coverage and customers waiting in long lines for the restaurant’s chili, burgers and folded tacos, called “foldies.” The first location was in Watts, long considered a food desert, or an urban area lacking convenient and quality food and dining options at reasonable prices.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.