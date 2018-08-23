× Long Beach Police Gang Operation Nets 6 Arrests, 7 Guns, Drugs, Cash

A police task force arrested six suspects and seized a small arsenal of guns, along with methamphetamine and cash, while serving search warrants Wednesday at six locations in the southwest portion of the city, authorities said.

The operation was a response to a spate of gang-related violence earlier in the summer, the Long Beach Police Department said in a written statement.

It resulted in five felony arrests and one misdemeanor arrest, as well as seven guns, “a quantity of methamphetamine” and $6,000 in cash, police said.

The suspects range in age from 17 to 40, police said. They’re accused of crimes including shooting at an occupied home, being an ex-felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, destruction of identifying marks on firearms and being a minor in possession of drugs while armed.

“These types of operations will continue, to address violent crime taking place in our community, in efforts to keep our neighborhoods safe,” the police statement said.

33.770050 -118.193739