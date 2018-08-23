Man Sentenced to 12 Years for Trafficking 15-Year-Old Girl While Out on Bail in Orange County

A man has been sentenced to 12 years in state prison after a jury convicted him of trafficking a 15-year-old girl in Orange County, committing the crime while he was out on bail for attempting to pimp two 20-year-old women, the O.C. District Attorney’s Office said Thursday.

When two young women were brought to an area of Orange County known for prostitution in June 2015, authorities were led to believe Dameon Depree Jefferson brought the two women there, according to prosecutors.

Investigators believe Jefferson brought them there to “solicit commercial sex,” prosecutors said in a news release. They came to that conclusion after Anaheim police contacted the O.C. Human Trafficking Task Force to do surveillance on the same area after finding the two victims there on June 22, 2015.

The task force discovered Jefferson was in possession of items that belong to the two young women, according to prosecutors.

Nearly a year later, on July 21, 2016, Jefferson “trafficked, pimped and pandered” a 15-year-old girl, the DA’s office said in a news release. Authorities said he was out on $50,000 bail in connection with his case involving the other two victims.

The underage girl was tracked down by authorities after they confirmed she had been reported missing. As part of an undercover sting, investigators with the task force set up a so-called “date” with the girl, prosecutors said.

While then conducting surveillance at a nearby hotel, the investigators found the girl walking with Jefferson to a vehicle, prosecutors said. Shortly after, he then drove the girl to another motel for the arranged “date.”

When the girl arrived at the motel room, she was contacted by investigators who later arrested Jefferson, prosecutors said. Detectives later found Jefferson had posted online ads on a website well-known for prostitution, where he posted solicitations for sex with the underage victim, authorities said.

According to prosecutors, Jefferson also rented out rooms in a number of hotels for the purpose of using them to prostitute a victim for his financial gain.

He was sentenced on Wednesday after being found guilty of criminal charges including pimping, attempted pimping, human trafficking of a minor, pimping of a minor under 16 years old, pandering of a minor under 16 years old by procuring and two counts of pandering.