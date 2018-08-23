On-Leave L.A. Prosecutor Arrested on Suspicion of DUI After Calabasas Crash With Radio Personality ‘Big Boy’

A prosecutor on leave from the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence Tuesday after a crash in Calabasas involving popular radio personality Big Boy led to a strange series of events that was captured on video.

Michael Kenneth Pettersen, 54, of Northridge, was taken into custody following the crash at the intersection of Parkway Calabasas and Park Entrada shortly before 1 p.m., Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Nicole Nishida said. Booking records list Pettersen’s occupation as district attorney.

Pettersen is also being held on two outstanding warrants from Ventura County stemming from DUI charges in 2014 and allegations of driving on a suspended license from 2016. He has pleaded not guilty to those charges, according to court records.

He has not been charged in connection with Tuesday’s crash, but is expected to appear in court in Van Nuys on Thursday, court records show.

Read the full story at LATimes.com.

PLEASE don’t drink and drive.

・・・

I am ok. In the twinkling of an eye your life can change. I’m here another day to raise my kids, love my wife and family and love you ALL. Real talk, it could have been worse.

I can’t believe what I was seeing. He was still on the bottle. pic.twitter.com/J844Mqncyl — Big Boy (@BigBoy) August 22, 2018