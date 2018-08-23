× Politicians Advised to Secure Their Data After 2 California House Candidates Were Hacked

Following digital attacks on two House candidates, California Secretary of State Alex Padilla told the state’s major political parties on Thursday to be vigilant about protecting their candidates.

Recent news reports revealed that hackers infiltrated the campaigns of Dave Min and Hans Keirstead. Both are Democrats who were challenging Republican incumbents in Orange County and both failed to secure spots in the top two primary. Keirstead was running for the seat of Rep. Dana Rohrabacher (R-Costa Mesa), who has long been friendly toward Russia.

“We’ve only heard about two candidates,” Padilla said. “But it can happen to anybody.”

In a letter to the parties, Padilla made several security recommendations, including keeping track of who uses campaign data and for what, ensuring software is up to date, and responding to incidents quickly. He also cited a new law that requires politicians, journalists, and researchers with access to voter data to immediately report breaches to his office.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.