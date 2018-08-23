A Simi Valley teen is sharing her story and urging other sexual abuse survivors to come forward after the man who lured her away from school for sex was sentenced to more than 8 years in prison earlier this week. Kimberly Cheng reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Aug. 23, 2018.
Simi Valley Teen Speaks Out After Man Who Sexually Abused Her at 12 Is Sentenced to Prison
-
Man Sentenced to Life in Prison for Domestic Violence Stabbing of Ex-Girlfriend in Front of Their Son in West Covina
-
Thousand Oaks Man Who Lured 13-Year-Old Girl Away From School for Sex Sentenced to Prison: Sheriff’s Officials
-
Man Sentenced to Life in Prison for Gang Killing of Huntington Beach Teen Found Stuffed in Ice Chest: DA
-
Gov. Brown Approves $1.95 Million Payment to Man Wrongly Imprisoned for Simi Valley Murders
-
DNA Clears Golden State Killer Suspect in Simi Valley Slayings That Put Innocent Man in Prison for Decades
-
-
Simi Valley Patient Arrested After Assaulting Hospital Nurse, Officer: Police
-
Police Seek Hit-and-Run Suspect Accused of Intentionally Striking Victim Using Stolen Vehicle in Simi Valley
-
ICE Agent Impersonator Confronts Teen at Ventura Mall, Displays Fake Badge to Police: DOJ
-
23-Year-Old Man Convicted of Manslaughter in Chatsworth DUI Hit-and-Run Crash That Killed 2
-
No Prison Time for Virginia Man Who Sexually Assaulted 14-Year-Old After Tying Her Up: Judge
-
-
Burbank Man Sentenced to 24 Years in Prison in Infant Daughter’s Death
-
Man Sentenced to Nearly 10 Years in Prison for 2016 Rape of German Tourist on Hollywood Rooftop
-
25-Year-Old Man Convicted of Murder in 2011 Torture and Burning Death of Ontario Woman