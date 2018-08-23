Simi Valley Teen Speaks Out After Man Who Sexually Abused Her at 12 Is Sentenced to Prison

Posted 10:49 PM, August 23, 2018, by

A Simi Valley teen is sharing her story and urging other sexual abuse survivors to come forward after the man who lured her away from school for sex was sentenced to more than 8 years in prison earlier this week. Kimberly Cheng reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Aug. 23, 2018.

