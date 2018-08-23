× Two Boys Wounded in Long Beach Shooting

A shooting in Long Beach left two boys wounded Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

Police officers were patrolling about 1 p.m. when they heard gunshots coming from the 1300 block of Walnut Avenue, just north of Anaheim Street, Long Beach Police Department spokeswoman Nancy Pratt.

Investigators determined the boys, whose ages were not available, were walking down the street when someone opened fire on them and fled, Pratt said.

Both victims suffered injuries not considered to be life-threatening, she said.

“The incident is being investigated as possibly gang related,” Pratt said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the department’s Gang Enforcement Section at 562-570-7370. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

KTLA’s Matt Phillips contributed to this report.