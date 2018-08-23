Uber Driver Arrested on Suspicion of Kidnapping After Refusing to Allow 3 Women Out of His Vehicle in Sacramento

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A 36-year-old Uber driver has been arrested on suspicion of kidnapping after he allegedly refused to let three women out of his vehicle during a ride in Sacramento in June, officials announced this week.

Mark Filanov, of Rancho Cordova, was arrested on Aug. 17 in the north Sacramento area, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department said in a news release Tuesday.

The incident occurred on June 15, the victims told KTLA sister station KTXL.

"I legitimately believed that we were going to die," Theadora Fuerstenberg told the station.

She said the driver swerved in and out of traffic, did not follow directions to their destination and said, "We're all going to die now." She was in the Uber with Angela O'Neal and Katherine Vallaire.

O'Neal, who was in the back seat, called 911, and the driver eventually got off Highway 99. That's when the women managed to jump out of the car. They also apparently used an emergency button through the Uber app to alert authorities. The function provides the driver's name, make and model of the car, and license plate to the rider to give to the 911 operator.

The following day, Fuerstenberg told KTXL, her neighbor told her her friend had just left and that the person was staring into her house. The person, however, matched the description of the Uber driver.

Investigators reviewed electronic and physical evidence and talked to the victims and other witnesses before issuing a warrant for Filanov's arrest, the sheriff's department said in the news release.

Filanov is being held on $375,000 bail. Authorities did not elaborate on the incident that happened outside of Fuerstenberg's home the day after the Uber ride.