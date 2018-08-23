A woman who has been unable to stay in the Whittier apartment she moved into two weeks ago because of a mold contamination that has triggered serious respiratory issues says her landlord isn't handling the situation properly. Kacey Montoya reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Aug. 23, 2018.
Woman Seriously Sickened by Moldy Apartment in Whittier Says Landlord Is Doing Little to Address Problem
