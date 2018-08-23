× Woman Shot in the Leg at Santa Monica Pier

Police are investigating a shooting at the Santa Monica Pier early Thursday that prompted the closure of the popular tourist spot for most of the morning. officials said.

At about 6:05 a.m., a fisherman notified guards after seeing a woman in her 20s with a gunshot wound to her thigh at the west end of the pier near the Mariasol restaurant, according to authorities.

The woman was taken to a local hospital. Her wounds are not life-threatening, officials said.

The woman told police she had been shot by a man in his 20s who was accompanied by a woman, said Rudy Flores, a spokesman for the Santa Monica Police Department. When questioned further, the woman gave no other information and became “vague” and “uncooperative,” he said.

