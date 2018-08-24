75-Year-Old Man Accused of Molesting Developmentally Delayed 10-Year-Old in Santa Ana; Additional Victims Sought

Investigators are asking any additional victims to come forward after a 75-year-old Santa Ana man who was arrested on suspicion of repeatedly sexually molesting a developmentally delayed minor indicated he may have abused others, police said Friday.

Francisco Ramirez allegedly abused a 10-year-old girl on multiple occasions last month at Jerome Park on McFadden Avenue, Santa Ana police said in a press release.

Ramirez volunteers across the street from the park at the Southwest Senior Center, officials said.

The girl was at the park with her parents when she became separated from them and wandered into the senior center garden, where Ramirez is accused of molesting her.

Other children were at the center and witnessed the abuse, then immediately notified the victim’s parents, according to police.

But by the time officials responded, Ramirez had left the area, and a suspect was not immediately identified, authorities said.

After detectives identified him as a suspect, Ramirez confessed to molesting the girl and also indicated he may have victimized other children, the Police Department said.

The suspect was being held on $1 million bail at the Orange County Jail.

Anyone with information on the case can contact Detective Nick Vega at 714-245-8368 or nvega@santa-ana.org. Anonymous tips may be submitted via O.C. Crime Stoppers at 855-847-6227.